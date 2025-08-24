What are the best sims-like games available on Nintendo Switch?

Animal Crossing New Horizons captures lifestyle sim and home customization with social gameplay.
My Time at Portia offers crafting exploration and relationship building in a charming town.
Dreams is more of a creation engine but players build Sims style narratives there.
Moonlighter and Spiritfarer mix life sim with roleplay and cozy shopkeeping action.
Stardew Valley combines farming family and neighbor activities with deep simulation mechanics.
It is worth sampling several to find your style on Switch.