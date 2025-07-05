Gatherer is better early game cause double forage items = fast cash. Easy income. Forester is okay if you wanna do a wood-heavy build. Like sheds and kegs.
Gatherer into Botanist is cracked late game. Iridium quality forage sells big.
If you're playing Beach Farm, go Gatherer 100%. So many forage spots.
Forester helps if you’re always running out of wood. But that’s rare if you chop daily.
Gatherer works well for craft-heavy playstyles. Free ingredients all the time.
If you love wild farming or artisan goods, Gatherer scales harder.
Forester's okay, but Gatherer just feels more rewarding.