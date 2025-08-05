It needs rich wood materials like mahogany or bloomwood plus jungle vines for authenticity.
Add jungle grass paths leading into your structure with leaves and living wood fences.
Include detail plants like vines and moss blocks in corners.
Furniture can be themed with bamboo benches and kelp candles for ambiance.
Avoid placing inside the Forsaken Arapaima biome or else NPCs will refuse to move in.
Ensure no biome conflict with corruption or crimson use actuated walls to mask danger enemies.
Add Water lily and lily pad tiles on rooftop pools to amplify overgrown feel.
Music box titled Jungle Night enhances immersion.