you havent registered a new account

Jaxter222

November 10, 2019 at 04:11 PM

what does you havent registered a new account mean i registered one and did as the task say but didnt reward me
fomi

November 10, 2019 at 06:08 PM

Did you register through the Gamehag link? It's a must. Register through the main website won't count. If you have, check that you're on a static IP. Dynamic IP can cause problems cause if anyone else have registered an account with that IP, it won't count your new account as new at all. In this case you have to contact Misty and ask them to verify, give them every proof they asked for if needed.
Jaxter222

November 11, 2019 at 09:26 PM

where is the gamehag link?
and where's the static IP

fomi

November 12, 2019 at 07:42 AM

1. Gamehag referral link: for example, open Gamehag's Games section and choose Crossout. See that button "Play for free"? You have to click on it, then register your new account through it to get rewards.
2. Static IP: Google it. Ask your providers for more info. A simple check: if your IP changes after you reset your modem, it's dynamic.

