Bard czy czarodziej?

Irfanjaan
Irfanjaan
Gem216
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem9
Dr Cu
Dr Cu
Gem32
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem151
alexs6996s
alexs6996s
Gem480
Dr Cu
Dr Cu
Gem8
jpereira2028
jpereira2028
Gem1,120
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem17
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem647
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem8
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
crismuzik
crismuzik
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem100
blonwon
blonwon
Gem89
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem20
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem70
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
Rain

Gem48

unranked rank iconvsftht2i: Does anyone know how long it takes to pay the survey reward
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: hallo
unranked rank iconSteele Nickle: no
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem12 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshadow: no
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ???
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: does typing increase level
unranked rank iconNork zo: idk
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
Sign in to start chatting

24

0/160

Back to Aion

Bard czy czarodziej?

MrJanek avatar

MrJanek

August 21, 2016 at 12:19 PM

Niedługo mnie odbanują w Aion i nie wiem kim grać: Czarodziej czy bard bo zjednej strony bard jest silniejszy ponieważ się uzdrawia i dodaje many ale dziwnie to wygląda z tym instrumentem XD
Kubracz avatar

Kubracz

August 21, 2016 at 02:47 PM

Obie klasy są dobre. Bard się wyleczy, przywróci mane i mooby też zabije, tylko jeden po drugim. Sorcem bierzesz kilka moobów i rzucasz aoe, no i też może sobie hp przywrócić czy mane.
Asuyi avatar

Asuyi

August 21, 2016 at 05:28 PM

Bard jest lepszym wyborem ponieważ można fajnie grać nim solo oraz jest przydaty w grupie
MrJanek avatar

MrJanek

August 21, 2016 at 06:21 PM

No właśnie ja gram solo bo nikt mnie nie lubi XD
Azureescens avatar

Azureescens

August 21, 2016 at 11:22 PM

Śmieją się z Barda że każdego kładzie. Ja osobiście wybrałbym Sorca no i wybrałem bo nim gram. Nie jest wcale taki zły.
MrJanek avatar

MrJanek

August 21, 2016 at 11:41 PM

No jak kładzie to jest dobry, ale czarodziej też jest dobry więc nie mogę wybrać
Kubracz avatar

Kubracz

August 22, 2016 at 11:04 AM

Osobiście gram czarodziejem jakieś 1,5 roku i nie zamierzam zmieniać klasy :p
Madstorm avatar

Madstorm

August 22, 2016 at 03:19 PM

Bard masz mniejsze obrażenia ale posiada umiejętności manę i życie ale mag ma większe obrażenia a reszta to kwestia charakteru :)
Fajeczko avatar

Fajeczko

August 22, 2016 at 06:28 PM

Czarodziej xd
adak69 avatar

adak69

August 22, 2016 at 09:43 PM

Bardem jest łatwiej grać
Jarzebina avatar

Jarzebina

August 23, 2016 at 01:36 AM

Na pach 5.0 Czarodziej bardziej sprawdza sie pod PvP niż Bard. Przy odpowiednim wyplusowaniu setu i odpowiedniej rotacji Skilli Kazda klasa padnie w przeciągu 10-15 sec na pełnych odpałkach.
MrJanek avatar

MrJanek

August 23, 2016 at 05:30 PM

Ok THX
grzesiek7331 avatar

grzesiek7331

August 24, 2016 at 12:19 AM

zdecydowanie bard
Tuszek avatar

Tuszek

August 24, 2016 at 03:33 AM

Bardzioszek :)
damianusus avatar

damianusus

August 24, 2016 at 11:44 AM

Bard, i jego jaskrowa lutnia
amciapingwinek avatar

amciapingwinek

August 24, 2016 at 09:11 PM

bardzo fajna gra
Welonist avatar

Welonist

August 25, 2016 at 07:43 PM

Z racji że gra jest po dość dużym patchu 5.0 to raczej polecam Czarodzieja bo potrafi szybko władować duży DPS ,a ludzie nie mają setów na max lvl porobionych pod PvP ,ale każdy woli coś innego :)
tekuLBN avatar

tekuLBN

August 29, 2016 at 05:49 AM

bard to klasa dla niepełnosprytnych a sorc naprawde świetna postać z mega dps
Grzesio avatar

Grzesio

August 31, 2016 at 05:58 PM

Sorc ma największe walnięcie ze skilli. Jego minusami jest to że jest papierkiem i to że musi te skille castować czyli stać w miejscu przez jakieś 3-4sekundy . Bard to postać dla graczy solo.
BloodyProphet avatar

BloodyProphet

September 5, 2016 at 05:00 PM

czarodziej to typowy DPS, a bard to odmiana supporta
Lotheru avatar

Lotheru

September 10, 2016 at 12:27 PM

obejrzyj sobie jakiś filmik w necie o wszystkich klasach xD
kbotuszan avatar

kbotuszan

October 24, 2016 at 11:46 PM

czarodziej jest podatny na obrażenia a bardem zawsze się wyleczysz polecam zaklinacza
Kiorami avatar

Kiorami

December 30, 2016 at 04:57 PM

Jak mówisz, że wolisz grać solo, to bard, bo i dps ma i heal, a sorc jest dość papierowy, ma najmniej życia w grze :P
juliamazur avatar

juliamazur

March 27, 2017 at 11:36 PM

Na początek polecam Barda.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Bard czy czarodziej? - Aion Forum on Gamehag