Rain

Gem103

unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
Back to Tanki Online

jaka ta gra jest od 0 do 10?

pompek05 avatar

pompek05

August 24, 2019 at 10:32 PM

10/10 super
WolfPL04 avatar

WolfPL04

August 30, 2019 at 05:57 PM

8/10 Czegoś w niej brakuje
bmwlolo avatar

bmwlolo

October 22, 2019 at 04:38 PM

9/10 fajna tylko grafika słaba
Thiemek avatar

Thiemek

October 22, 2019 at 05:55 PM

średnia 5/10
SzymonMP37pl avatar

SzymonMP37pl

October 22, 2019 at 05:58 PM

5/10 dziwnaaaaaa
pyrek332 avatar

pyrek332

October 30, 2019 at 12:46 AM

10/10 jest super
ZBYCHXD123 avatar

ZBYCHXD123

October 30, 2019 at 05:14 PM

7 na10 czegoś mi tam brakuje
pysia89131 avatar

pysia89131

November 2, 2019 at 02:06 PM

Jakoś nie przypadła mi do gustu :
bartekjpl avatar

bartekjpl

November 5, 2019 at 07:32 PM

Mi tam się spodobała
