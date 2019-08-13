general
34
39
0/160
jarekziomek
August 13, 2019 at 07:14 PM
Jestem ciekawy
11Damianv13
August 13, 2019 at 07:49 PM
Nie no nie jest zla takie 7/10
Nati1
August 14, 2019 at 12:25 AM
Dla mnie jedna z lepszych. W porównaniu do innych gier multiplayer (czyt. fortnite) to gra jest jak złoto xD
rolniczeK16
August 14, 2019 at 11:27 PM
lepsza od fortnite:grin::laughing:
Trolinski
August 15, 2019 at 02:07 PM
Zgadzam się z typem u góry, gra takie mocne 8,5/10
Dogamehag12
August 16, 2019 at 10:20 PM
to samo dla mnie 8/10
bartoix767
August 17, 2019 at 01:15 AM
dla mnie 9/10
