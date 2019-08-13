hala sy
hala sy
Gem144
Steven Matheus
Steven Matheus
Gem28
The Real Ahmed
The Real Ahmed
Gem12
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem624
syeda naureen
syeda naureen
Gem28
SmO_oL
SmO_oL
Gem28
nilufar Akramva
nilufar Akramva
Gem28
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem14
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem647
Top 4ten
Top 4ten
Gem8
jackelineoliveira167
jackelineoliveira167
Gem20
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Atia
Atia
Gem14
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem662
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem500
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem620
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem48,980
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem28
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem28
Rain

Gem34

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
Na ile oceniacie tą grę?

jarekziomek avatar

jarekziomek

August 13, 2019 at 07:14 PM

Jestem ciekawy

11Damianv13 avatar

11Damianv13

August 13, 2019 at 07:49 PM

Nie no nie jest zla takie 7/10

Nati1 avatar

Nati1

August 14, 2019 at 12:25 AM

Dla mnie jedna z lepszych. W porównaniu do innych gier multiplayer (czyt. fortnite) to gra jest jak złoto xD

rolniczeK16 avatar

rolniczeK16

August 14, 2019 at 11:27 PM

lepsza od fortnite:grin::laughing:

Trolinski avatar

Trolinski

August 15, 2019 at 02:07 PM

Zgadzam się z typem u góry, gra takie mocne 8,5/10

Dogamehag12 avatar

Dogamehag12

August 16, 2019 at 10:20 PM

to samo dla mnie 8/10

bartoix767 avatar

bartoix767

August 17, 2019 at 01:15 AM

dla mnie 9/10

