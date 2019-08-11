Rain

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
Back to Fortnite

Karnet sezon 10

BloodyTryhardyt avatar

BloodyTryhardyt

August 11, 2019 at 01:14 AM

Jak oceniacie ?

AkaliiParty96 avatar

AkaliiParty96

August 11, 2019 at 02:09 PM

Moim zdaniem mogli zrobic lepszy ale to tylko moje zdanie

Filip_XD avatar

Filip_XD

August 11, 2019 at 05:34 PM

fortnite to fajna gra ale nie przepadam za strzelankami

Filip_XD avatar

Filip_XD

August 11, 2019 at 05:34 PM

mojm zdaniem karnet sezon 10 4/10

Uindu2007 avatar

Uindu2007

August 13, 2019 at 05:31 PM

Leprze niż w sezonie 9

Brunex100 avatar

Brunex100

August 14, 2019 at 12:37 PM

Karnet wg mnie jest jeden z najlepszych, o ile nie najlepszy

