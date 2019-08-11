general
57
33
0/160
BloodyTryhardyt
August 11, 2019 at 01:14 AM
Jak oceniacie ?
AkaliiParty96
August 11, 2019 at 02:09 PM
Moim zdaniem mogli zrobic lepszy ale to tylko moje zdanie
Filip_XD
August 11, 2019 at 05:34 PM
fortnite to fajna gra ale nie przepadam za strzelankami
mojm zdaniem karnet sezon 10 4/10
Uindu2007
August 13, 2019 at 05:31 PM
Leprze niż w sezonie 9
Brunex100
August 14, 2019 at 12:37 PM
Karnet wg mnie jest jeden z najlepszych, o ile nie najlepszy
Platform
Rewards
Articles
Forums
Stay Connected
© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved. Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.
Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy