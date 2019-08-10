No, you can't get robux for free (only for gamehag and rbxoffers)and don't fall for the free robux games. They are trying to scam you. If i missed anything then comment down below
actually davyn_siev there is another way to get robux
when you join roblox they ask you for your birth date right?
when its your birthday they will give you 200 robux for free
as a birthday gift, which i think is really awesome
let me know if you got robux from the birthday present
Yes, you can. there are some sites that are legit including this.
with gamehag, you can get free robux
Yes, you can earn free robux, at claim.GG or gamehag earn some soul gem and exchange to robux, that's only
Love its game, its game my life
none of the "free robux" games or sites do but some like gamehag do
no rbx offers does give you robux for free
Only gamehag does I think
nah not only gamehag gives you free robux, just try Claim.GG it won't ask your password, join group and cash out, simple, also gamehag is lower my level into 1... BRUH (also i send screenshot and i cannot receive prize, what kind of stupid is this!?)
you can using gamehag or idk
another site is oprewards and irobux.com