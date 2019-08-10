Rain

Can you get robux for free?

davyn_siev avatar

davyn_siev

August 10, 2019 at 08:36 PM

No, you can't get robux for free (only for gamehag and rbxoffers)and don't fall for the free robux games. They are trying to scam you. If i missed anything then comment down below

SeptyRex avatar

SeptyRex

August 10, 2019 at 10:44 PM

actually davyn_siev there is another way to get robux

SeptyRex avatar

SeptyRex

August 10, 2019 at 10:44 PM

when you join roblox they ask you for your birth date right?

SeptyRex avatar

SeptyRex

August 10, 2019 at 10:44 PM

when its your birthday they will give you 200 robux for free

SeptyRex avatar

SeptyRex

August 10, 2019 at 10:45 PM

as a birthday gift, which i think is really awesome

SeptyRex avatar

SeptyRex

August 10, 2019 at 10:45 PM

let me know if you got robux from the birthday present

simulated avatar

simulated

August 10, 2019 at 11:06 PM

Yes, you can. there are some sites that are legit including this.

davyn_siev avatar

davyn_siev

August 10, 2019 at 11:16 PM

oh i get it

mehmetcecan avatar

mehmetcecan

August 10, 2019 at 11:36 PM

with gamehag, you can get free robux

davyn_siev avatar

davyn_siev

August 11, 2019 at 03:09 AM

i know that meh

Kidbruggerd avatar

Kidbruggerd

August 11, 2019 at 07:54 AM

idk

kait_kun avatar

kait_kun

August 11, 2019 at 10:20 AM

Yes, you can earn free robux, at claim.GG or gamehag earn some soul gem and exchange to robux, that's only

daha439 avatar

daha439

August 11, 2019 at 01:52 PM

кто русский

DuckDaria avatar

DuckDaria

August 11, 2019 at 02:09 PM

Love its game, its game my life

KatletaToot avatar

KatletaToot

August 11, 2019 at 09:00 PM

camo_the_wolf avatar

camo_the_wolf

August 11, 2019 at 09:29 PM

none of the "free robux" games or sites do but some like gamehag do

davyn_siev avatar

davyn_siev

August 11, 2019 at 09:30 PM

no rbx offers does give you robux for free

zExpired avatar

zExpired

August 12, 2019 at 04:57 AM

Only gamehag does I think

KatletaToot avatar

KatletaToot

August 12, 2019 at 11:01 AM

raitis_daukts avatar

raitis_daukts

August 12, 2019 at 11:02 AM

me goin play roblox

ghboyblue avatar

ghboyblue

August 12, 2019 at 12:48 PM

yes, by using gamehag.

kait_kun avatar

kait_kun

August 12, 2019 at 12:55 PM

nah not only gamehag gives you free robux, just try Claim.GG it won't ask your password, join group and cash out, simple, also gamehag is lower my level into 1... BRUH (also i send screenshot and i cannot receive prize, what kind of stupid is this!?)

yournightmear avatar

yournightmear

August 12, 2019 at 03:36 PM

you can using gamehag or idk

LiamDrazen1122 avatar

LiamDrazen1122

August 12, 2019 at 03:37 PM

another site is oprewards and irobux.com

LiamDrazen1122 avatar

LiamDrazen1122

August 12, 2019 at 03:38 PM





















