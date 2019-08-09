general
macieki8
August 9, 2019 at 07:21 PM
ja baldzo hi hi hi
kociak365
August 9, 2019 at 11:31 PM
to "L" to tak celowo?
Buffymint
August 10, 2019 at 09:53 PM
lubie ;d fajna gra
Krycha4442
August 19, 2019 at 11:28 PM
Ja też bardzo to lubię jest fajną grą Ale trochę zbudowaną
grzegorz_piecuch
August 20, 2019 at 05:42 PM
bardzo lubie :slight_smile:
xErinaceous
August 20, 2019 at 08:10 PM
Nawet lubie ;D
Pascal1223
August 20, 2019 at 08:11 PM
Roblox to genialna gra na komputery , smartfony , konsole. Kocham tą gre za prostote i wiele więcej ! :)
dogeq12345
August 20, 2019 at 08:29 PM
bardzo lubie
Nexoll
August 20, 2019 at 09:48 PM
Też xd
