It’s a new trial structure introduced in the 1.21 update, also known as the “Trial Chambers.”
Found deep underground, these areas include unique mobs and block variants.
Pale Gardens are biome-specific variants found within lush cave systems and come with special loot.
They often contain suspicious sand and trial spawners, offering XP and challenge-based rewards.
The flora inside is glowing and pale-colored, making it great for aesthetic builds.
You’ll find blocks like chiseled tuff and decorative copper lighting scattered throughout.
It’s designed to enhance exploration between early and mid-game.
These gardens have become a favorite for players seeking rare trims and archeology items.
Bring torches and decent armor it’s peaceful looking but dangerous.