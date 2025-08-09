Creators like Stealthic and Clumsy Alien post high quality hairstyle files on Patreon and Tumblr.
Hair packs often include multiple swatches and mesh versions for compatibility.
Installing them requires placing package data files into your Mods folder and enabling script mods.
Regularly check for mesh updates after each patch to avoid broken hairs or clipping.
Hair CC can range from realistic waves to anime and fantasy styles.
It is often used by creators for storytelling or streaming characters.