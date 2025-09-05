Lightning Rods attract lightning strikes within a 64-block radius during storms.
They protect flammable builds like wood roofs or wool from being set on fire.
You can craft them using 3 copper ingots in a vertical line.
They emit a redstone pulse when struck, so you can trigger doors or traps.
Lightning Rods are useful in mob farms to turn creepers into charged creepers.
They also prevent villagers from being turned into witches during lightning storms.
Place them on top of your builds to redirect strikes safely.
They’re a neat way to automate or add flair to weather-based builds.
Copper rods slowly oxidize too, so waxing them preserves the shine.