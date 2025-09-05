GemEarn

novice rank iconLove_Moved: hi
novice rank iconzarijaden: eee I clicked a level 49 one, kicked instantly hhh
novice rank icon魔少ace: That's right
novice rank icon😂😂😂: So higher ratings mean higher pass rates, I understand
novice rank icon魔少ace: Rating
novice rank icon😂😂😂: It's that star
apprentice rank iconelmender bottle: lol
novice rank icon魔少ace: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon魔少ace: Where is the level
novice rank icon😂😂😂: What does the questionnaire's level mean
novice rank iconzarijaden: 30
novice rank icon魔少ace: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon魔少ace: I just earned 630
novice rank icon😂😂😂: Earned 420 again
novice rank icon魔少ace: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconzarijaden: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwwwtyip233: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlaoshurenll: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlaoshurenll: Who can give me some points
SystemGamehag: @hanzemo tipped Gem50 to the Rain
novice rank iconlaoshurenll: NOOO emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanzemo: jjjj
novice rank iconlaoshurenll: aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
novice rank iconlaoshurenll: The CPX questionnaire is so laggy
novice rank iconlaoshurenll: Loading so slow
novice rank icon3514477379: Hello
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconzarijaden: Virtual currency?
novice rank iconzarijaden: What is robux
novice rank icon😂😂😂: What website
SystemGamehag: 25 users received Gem40 from the Rain.
novice rank iconlububiątko25oo: https://moonbazaar.xyz/refer?uid=7016
novice rank icon😂😂😂: I now have 16,000 gems
SystemGamehag: @😂😂😂 tipped Gem20 to the Rain
novice rank iconInstaller: Only 36997 gems left to exchange for the cloak
novice rank iconInstaller: oh
novice rank iconlububiątko25oo: hey
novice rank iconKeli: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1936129825: But generally, you need a large number of red gems to have a chance to win
novice rank icon1936129825: If you're lucky enough, there may be rewards like CD keys
novice rank icon1936129825: Can we draw a prize
novice rank iconInstaller: What are red gems used for
novice rank iconInstaller: One survey yields 640 gems
novice rank icon2438857587: 1111
novice rank iconlaoshurenll: 哈基米哟南北路都阿西噶哈哭呢路
novice rank icon1936129825: A questionnaire like GH, withdraw 100 at a time
novice rank icon1936129825: https://moonbazaar.xyz
novice rank icon😂😂😂: hi
What does a Lightning Rod do in Minecraft?

xXReload26 avatar

xXReload26

September 5, 2025 at 05:19 AM

Lightning Rods attract lightning strikes within a 64-block radius during storms.
Pro42044 avatar

Pro42044

September 5, 2025 at 08:37 PM

They protect flammable builds like wood roofs or wool from being set on fire.
FlashNova85 avatar

FlashNova85

September 6, 2025 at 07:45 PM

You can craft them using 3 copper ingots in a vertical line.
Pro133749 avatar

Pro133749

September 7, 2025 at 09:34 PM

They emit a redstone pulse when struck, so you can trigger doors or traps.
RexCool99_xC avatar

RexCool99_xC

September 8, 2025 at 07:20 PM

Lightning Rods are useful in mob farms to turn creepers into charged creepers.
LunaJet61 avatar

LunaJet61

September 9, 2025 at 09:39 PM

They also prevent villagers from being turned into witches during lightning storms.
Epic42077 avatar

Epic42077

September 10, 2025 at 03:04 PM

Place them on top of your builds to redirect strikes safely.
Clut_ avatar

Clut_

September 11, 2025 at 08:32 AM

They’re a neat way to automate or add flair to weather-based builds.
Ep_z avatar

Ep_z

September 11, 2025 at 01:13 PM

Copper rods slowly oxidize too, so waxing them preserves the shine.

