What does a Lightning Rod do in Minecraft?

xXReload26 Lightning Rods attract lightning strikes within a 64-block radius during storms.

Pro42044 They protect flammable builds like wood roofs or wool from being set on fire.

FlashNova85 You can craft them using 3 copper ingots in a vertical line.

Pro133749 They emit a redstone pulse when struck, so you can trigger doors or traps.

RexCool99_xC Lightning Rods are useful in mob farms to turn creepers into charged creepers.

LunaJet61 They also prevent villagers from being turned into witches during lightning storms.

Epic42077 Place them on top of your builds to redirect strikes safely.

Clut_ They’re a neat way to automate or add flair to weather-based builds.