apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: Z pieniędzy z tej strony swoją drogą xd
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: to świetna gra, dostałem ją w zeszłym tygodniu i ją uwielbiam!!
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: będzie działać w twoim regionie
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: tak kamilos31
novice rank iconKamilos31: ??
novice rank iconKamilos31: jestem z Polski jak coś
novice rank iconKamilos31: czy taka opcja kupna gry będzie dobra ? Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition na PC EU Windows 10 CD Key
novice rank iconMaStrone: Ho
novice rank iconilyass Agnaw: hh
novice rank iconilyass Agnaw: hh
novice rank iconMahmut Yazıcı: sa
novice rank iconKamilos31: a jak kupie to jak to się pobiera itd
scholar rank iconhanfred: jeśli jest napisane EU, to powinno być EU i o ile mi wiadomo, Polska jest w EU
novice rank iconKamilos31: a nie EU ?
scholar rank iconhanfred: spróbuj klucza UE
novice rank iconKamilos31: panowie chce kupić minecraft po Polsku na PC ale tego jest tu od cholery które mam wybrać ??
novice rank iconFares Ahmed Essam: ludzie, czasami postęp stoi w miejscu, czy to normalne?
novice rank iconbraian: wenas
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok
scholar rank iconhanfred: email jak ci mówiłem, najprawdopodobniej jutro o 18:00
novice rank iconKamilos31: ile się czeka na grę za klejnoty kupioną i gdzie przychodzi ??
novice rank iconFraluth: alo
novice rank iconCrisets: aloo
novice rank iconBenjamin Nenning: Helloo
novice rank iconBenjamin Nenning: Jooo
novice rank iconBenjamin Nenning: ..
novice rank iconsktoilet443: Cześć
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: cześć
novice rank iconMohamed: Cześć
novice rank iconmtc: AA
novice rank iconBramskott: cześć
novice rank iconAndrew Kovach: Qq
Postac na low elo

MrReix avatar

MrReix

August 13, 2016 at 07:34 PM

Jakie postacie najlepsze do carrowania na midzie i topie?
Zyzieek avatar

Zyzieek

August 13, 2016 at 07:52 PM

Jeśli trochę pograsz na mida dobrym wyborem będzie Yasuo, ogarnięty potrafi praktycznie sam wygrać grę. Na topa aktualnie Vladimir ma spory potencjał i dmg, można też spokojnie brać Jayce,Garena,Teemo
jakub0612 avatar

jakub0612

August 13, 2016 at 08:11 PM

Na mida polecam Annie, ponieważ ma ona dość proste combo. Na topa Garen, Teemo lub Kayle.
Rdusiu25 avatar

Rdusiu25

August 13, 2016 at 08:41 PM

W mojej opinii Yasuo to słaby pick. Zawsze wygrywa linię(w skrajnych przypadkach po prostu się na niej utrzymuje), ale w team fightach potrzebuje teamu. Nieważne jaki byłby mocny nie wygra 1v9 ;)
Rdusiu25 avatar

Rdusiu25

August 13, 2016 at 08:42 PM

To samo do Temmo, Kayle i Jayce. Totalna dominacja linii, useless w team fightach. Na mida polecam Katarine, Annie coś w tym stylu. Na topa za to Irelie głównie, przez pasywkę może ugrywać gry 1v9
TheWisnia avatar

TheWisnia

August 13, 2016 at 09:36 PM

Top : Renekton , Irelia
Jungle : Xin , Vi
Mid : Heim , Kassadin
ADC : Jinx , Ashe
Supp : Leona , Nautilus
Sweeed avatar

Sweeed

August 13, 2016 at 09:57 PM

Irelia, Leona
dawdzio123 avatar

dawdzio123

August 13, 2016 at 11:07 PM

Polecam Swaina, zagrywam się nim od dobrych 3 tygodni i moje win ratio nawet na high elo wynosi 70%, polecam
Grimgrej avatar

Grimgrej

August 13, 2016 at 11:08 PM

najlepszy jest teemo
Grimgrej avatar

Grimgrej

August 13, 2016 at 11:09 PM

a zaraz potem yasuo zed kata i darius
Grimgrej avatar

Grimgrej

August 13, 2016 at 11:12 PM

kogo byście wzieli ?
Grimgrej avatar

Grimgrej

August 13, 2016 at 11:12 PM

mid : yasou zed
Grimgrej avatar

Grimgrej

August 13, 2016 at 11:15 PM

top garen ryze
adc trynda jinx
supp blitz sona
jg warwic shaco
Kindigo avatar

Kindigo

August 14, 2016 at 02:05 AM

Dlaczego zadajesz takie pytania. To zależy tylko od tego czy dobrze się czujesz z tym czempionem.
PoProstuKuba avatar

PoProstuKuba

August 14, 2016 at 03:49 AM

Annie
GRTONE avatar

GRTONE

August 14, 2016 at 04:22 AM

To zależy od ciebie :)
Libson avatar

Libson

August 14, 2016 at 06:44 AM

master
Inveate avatar

Inveate

August 14, 2016 at 02:03 PM

Najlepszym wyborem są hyper carry czyli postacie które w dobrych rękach mogą sama wygrać grę. Na mida polecam Malzachara lub Ahri na topa natomiast Riven lub Jaxa
matty0802 avatar

matty0802

August 14, 2016 at 03:27 PM

Zed Kata Rene Darius Jax Xin Braum Leona Jinx i Cait
ZoNaX avatar

ZoNaX

August 15, 2016 at 12:54 AM

na topa polecam renektona i garena
Adrixen avatar

Adrixen

August 15, 2016 at 01:43 AM

Top Darius Easy Gry ;)
Pafcio44 avatar

Pafcio44

August 15, 2016 at 03:17 AM

Postacie na low elo . łatwe w grze i mocne : Annie Darius Garen VI Jax
mrdreivix avatar

mrdreivix

August 15, 2016 at 04:14 PM

na midzie na low elo jak jestes dobry dziala kazda postac ale jedna z najlatwiejszych jest karma i moze dla Cb to smiensze ale takze renekton ma bardzo duzy burst dmg nikt sie tego nie spodziewa
Iborex avatar

Iborex

March 22, 2018 at 07:09 PM

Sam Yasuo ma potencjał do wygrania na 5 enemy. I carrowania gierki
Foxypolska avatar

Foxypolska

March 23, 2018 at 09:30 PM

Polecam shena w brązu. Poniewasz jest łatwy oraz kontruje: garena, yasuo i volibeara tak wogóle to moja opinia :)
Foxypolska avatar

Foxypolska

March 23, 2018 at 09:31 PM

Zapomiałem o renektonie który też jest kontrowany

