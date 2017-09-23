Is League of Legends worth your time in 2017?

Rain

Gem211

novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

45

0/160

EarnNewsIs League of Legends worth your time in 2017?
By: Gamehag on September 23, 2017
(10 ratings)
Is League of Legends worth your time in 2017?

Is League of Legends worth your time in 2017?

League of Legends is one of the most popular game in both MOBA and F2P genre.But is it worth your time in 2017?I think it isn't and here are some reasons that you should consider before playing League of Legends.Toxic community
LoL community is one of the worst and most toxic community ever.I have never met such toxic people in any online games.If you make one little mistake while you are playing a match, the toxic players will start badmouthing you and sometimes will tell you to uninstall the game.From the start where you are placed in the matchmaking lobby people starts arguing about lanes and roles.Then after the game starts if things doesn't go the way they want they will start trolling and feeding.Your team members will ask the enemy to false report you and the enemy sometimes agrees and when they report you,you get punished for doing nothing.I feel like playing normal's is like asking to be reported.This is the part that I hate the most.I mean why the community can't just be friendly and lets you enjoy a game even if your losing.Even if you mute the toxic players they will spam pings to annoy you but good thing that you can mute pings too in 2017.But there are some good people and because of them you will feel like playing the game more.I wish everybody was Good and freindly.

Leaverbuster
I know it's bad to leave a online game and ruining your teammates game.But i think riot should fix their leaverbuster system because it sucks.There are some games where you are placed with some toxic players or you are just having a bad game and your teammates  starts flaming you and you will feel like leaving the game but you can't because you will be punished.You have the option to surrender at 20 minute but your teammates won't surrender and they will start flaming more.Riot is forcing you to play a game that you wanna quit and thats why leaverbuster sucks.After you receive leaverbuster you will feel like this game is no fun,I will play another fun game.Riot is killing its own fanbase.

Pay to win
If you think league of legends is free your greatly mistaken because the game is pay to win.No, its not the skin.Skins are acceptable  because riot of course needs money.But its the runes.The runes are so costly and if you wanna save up IP it will take you so long.The runes affects your gameplay so much because of the boosts the runes gives you and if you wanna be good you need runes faster and because of that you will be forced to buy rp and buy runes because it's the fastest way.After you have runes you will do significantly better because of the boosts you receive from runes.

Reports
Reports are the worst thing in league of legends.Riot doesn't care about their fans and so they punishes them sometimes for no reason.Like i mentioned if your having a bad game your teammates will report you and if its more then 3 reports riot won't check if you have done anything wrong or not.They will punish you instantly which is unfair if you haven't done anything.I had experienced this where my teammates were mad at me because I was having a bad game and I got reported by my teammates and I got suspended.So i created another account and received a chat restriction for no reason.So my opinion is riot should care about their players not about their money.

Unbalanced
After the releases of new champion they are broken and unbalanced because riot deliberately releases new champion unbalanced and overpowered So that you will waste your money on the new champions and then they will nerf it so much so that you won't be able to play the champion again and you have to buy other champions.The masteries sucks especially the thunderbold.It's so broken and unbalanced.

Roles
Tank champions have always been so strong.You can be tanky as much as you want and still do damage like crazy.ADC's are the weakest at the moment because they get killed by a tank or other champions easily.While your a tank you can 1v5 because you have enough health to take damage and then do damage at the same time.People doesn't wanna support because it's boring but support has a great influence over match.But people just won't co-operate with team and choose the free role.They will double mid or double top but won't change the role they want which is one of the reasons people loses their matches.

League of Legends isn't the game once it used to be.It completely sucks in 2017 and no fun.But still if you are a fan then go ahead and play.I won't stop you.But you should consider the things i pointed out in this article.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy