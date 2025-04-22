Zula is a free-to-play first person shooter in which you can challenge other players from around the world.





Choose one of the two available factions: Zula, a group of vigilantes or Gladyo, an international paramilitary force.





Beautiful, realistic graphics will help you get a feel for the world of the game and will also lead you to various places on the map such as Istanbul.





Invite friends, create a clan and participate in tournaments in this great free shooter Zula!