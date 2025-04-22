Zula is a free-to-play first person shooter in which you can challenge other players from around the world.
Choose one of the two available factions: Zula, a group of vigilantes or Gladyo, an international paramilitary force.
Beautiful, realistic graphics will help you get a feel for the world of the game and will also lead you to various places on the map such as Istanbul.
Invite friends, create a clan and participate in tournaments in this great free shooter Zula!
28 replies
Last reply: Apr 29, 2023
34 replies
Last reply: Jan 18, 2023
17 replies
Last reply: Jun 6, 2022
16 replies
Last reply: Nov 20, 2021
3 replies
Last reply: Nov 13, 2021
2 replies
Last reply: Nov 9, 2021
43 replies
Last reply: Nov 9, 2021
14 replies
Last reply: Oct 26, 2021