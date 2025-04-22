The game requires to download the Android emulator - BlueStacks!









WWE Champions is an action packed, unique RPG mobile game in which you can face hundreds of Superstars from past and present years! Arrange the puzzles in the right combinations to win and become a wrestling champion.





Compete alone in duels or join factions, where togheter you will be able to beat records, climb to the top of the table and win in many competitions.





WWE Champions has its own unique system in which, by gaining experience, you can improve your skills and teams to become even stronger. Do not wait, join this exciting world of wrestling now!