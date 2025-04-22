World of Warships - Bonus

You will be rewarded with Soul Gems for registering from this link.





Sign up via our link and receive a free premium bonus! The offer includes the invite code for the new players only.





When signing up, you can choose between the following bonuses:





LARGESCALEFLEET:

7 days of premium account

3,000,000 credits

500 doubloons

Misterious ship IV





SAILORSATHEART:

7 days of premium account

1,750,000 credits

25,000 free xp

25,000 elite xp

Misterious ship IV





GREATADMIRAL:

7 days of premium account

1,500,000 credits

14,000 free xp

300 doubloons

3x Consumable camo Blue Lagoon

3x Consumable camo Ocean Soul

3x Consumable camo Type 59

3x Consumable camo Perse

3x Consumable camo Gregale

Misterious ship III





LEGENDARYSHIPS:

7 days of premium account

1,250,000 credits

12,500 free xp

12,500 elite xp

5xConsumable camo Dark Olive Green

5x Consumable camo MS-21

5x Consumable camo Blue Steel

5x Consumable camo Deep Red

5x Consumable camo Yellow

5x Consumable camo Viridian

5x Consumable camo White

5x Consumable camo Cobalt Blue

Misterious ship III





The World of Warships fleet features over 200 ships, dating back to the First and Second World Wars. Find out which warship type suits you best, and amass a navy of your own. Choose the flag you want to sail under. In WoWs, you can pick from the world's leading naval forces. Study each nationality's strong points and quirks, then weigh up the gameplay possibilities. Use them in battle to develop your own tactics!