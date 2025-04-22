World of Warships - Bonus

Sign up via our link and receive a free premium bonus! The offer includes the invite code for the new players only.
When signing up, you can choose between the following bonuses:
LARGESCALEFLEET:
7 days of premium account
3,000,000 credits
500 doubloons
Misterious ship IV
SAILORSATHEART:
7 days of premium account
1,750,000 credits
25,000 free xp
25,000 elite xp
Misterious ship IV
GREATADMIRAL:
7 days of premium account
1,500,000 credits
14,000 free xp
300 doubloons
3x Consumable camo Blue Lagoon
3x Consumable camo Ocean Soul
3x Consumable camo Type 59
3x Consumable camo Perse
3x Consumable camo Gregale
Misterious ship III
LEGENDARYSHIPS:
7 days of premium account
1,250,000 credits
12,500 free xp
12,500 elite xp
5xConsumable camo Dark Olive Green
5x Consumable camo MS-21
5x Consumable camo Blue Steel
5x Consumable camo Deep Red
5x Consumable camo Yellow
5x Consumable camo Viridian
5x Consumable camo White
5x Consumable camo Cobalt Blue
Misterious ship III
Die Flotte von World of Warships zählt über 200 Schiffe aus der Zeit des I. und II. Weltkrieges. Prüfe, welche Einheitsklasse dir am liebsten entspricht und erschaffe deine Flotte. Wähle deine Flagge aus, unter deren du kämpfen wirst. In WoWs könnt ihr unter den größten Seeweltmächten wählen. Siehe dir genau charakteristischen Eigenschaften und starken Seiten von verschiedenen Staaten zu und erwäge in der Folgezeit die Möglichkeiten des Spiels. Nutze dein Wissen aus, um eigene Taktiken auszuarbeiten.
