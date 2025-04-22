This task must be done under 21 days after the installation. Will only count for new users installing for the first time.

War Games: Commander is a free, mobile strategy game developed by Gagale Games studio.

See if you will prove yourself as a commander who must lead his troops to the battlefield. Start by collecting the necessary resources such as oil, iron or gold. You will need them to build and upgrade your base, and will also allow you to discover new technologies. Recruit new soldiers and remember to arm your army with the best possible combat machines that will support your units in combat. Play alone or join an alliance with people from all over the world! Explore new places in search of more resources and be ready to face unexpected fights with other players. Create your own strategy, implement it and defeat anyone who stands in your way!

Don't wait any longer and play War Games: Commander today!