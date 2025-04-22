Trials of Heroes is an action-packed, free fantasy RPG mobile game in which you'll face other players from around the world in epic duels.

Stand to fight for glory! Over 100 heroes and monsters are waiting for you! Collect them all, decide what your team will look like, then improve your characters, create powerful weapons for them and develop your skills in battle. Defeat powerful bosses, complete quests or take part in raids to earn special rewards that will support your heroes in battle! Join the guild, where together with friends from around the world you will fight for glory and fame!

Do not wait any longer! Play Trials of Heroes today!