The Lord of the Rings: War is a free, strategic mobile game developed by Netease Games Global studio.

Recruit the best heroes from the Lord of the Rings saga such as Gandalf, Legolas and Aragorn, build a mighty army and go to the War of the Ring. Expand your lands, take care of the availability of resources, develop your skills and increase the power of the kingdom. Travel through Middle-earth, explore new lands and enjoy the recreation of the original world created by J.R.R Tolkien. Take part in the final battle for the domination of Middle-earth, get the ring and be the winner in the war for everything!

Don't wait any longer and play The Lord of the Rings: War today!