Stonies is a browser online game in which you'll move to prehistoric times and you will manage your tribe the best you can.





As a leader, you will be responsible for your entire tribe. You will have to hunt for animals, fish or collect forest fruits to provide food. Build huts where villagers can feel safe, and remember to incrase the size of your tribe. Togheter with the settlers, perform various tasks that will reward you with useful resources and develop your village in a wise way!





Don't wait, enter the amazing world of prehistory and join Stonies now!