Snake Blast! is a simple, free game available on iOS mobile phones.

Lead your snake through a colorful board and shoot hundreds of colorful balls to open your way. Collect more balls to increase the strength of your shots and go as far as you can! Personalize your snake by choosing from over 50 different skins, choose the one that suits you best and get caught up in the whirlwind of the fun the game offers!

