Sling Plane 3D is an exciting arcade game where you play as a pilot of a small plane. Your task is to travel through various difficult routes.

The game offers a dynamic 3D environment where you can explore many fantastic locations. Earn points by performing various stunts, loops and spins. The more spectacular figures you make, the more points you get. Sling Plane 3D offers multiple levels of varying difficulty as well as different types of planes to unlock and use.

Get ready for an exciting journey through the sky in Sling Plane 3D and play today!