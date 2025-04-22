Lead the process of creating your own civilization, thanks to your wisdom, create its history and conquer the whole world.





Rise of Civilizations is a real-time battles that take place on a huge inhabited by various players and the NPC map (with natural obstacles like rivers, mountain chains or passes). The world of the game is inhabited by 8 unique civilizations with their own architecture, individual advantages and unique units.





Explore the mysterious world around you and create complex strategies thanks to the unlimited movement of branches. Fight with your alliance to conquer the kingdom, and summon dozens of historical figures to help, whose skills you can constantly improve.