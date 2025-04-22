The_king
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
Lead the process of creating your own civilization, thanks to your wisdom, create its history and conquer the whole world.


Rise of Civilizations is a real-time battles that take place on a huge inhabited by various players and the NPC map (with natural obstacles like rivers, mountain chains or passes). The world of the game is inhabited by 8 unique civilizations with their own architecture, individual advantages and unique units.


Explore the mysterious world around you and create complex strategies thanks to the unlimited movement of branches. Fight with your alliance to conquer the kingdom, and summon dozens of historical figures to help, whose skills you can constantly improve.

Recent Forum Posts

Don't get new user reward

61 replies

Last reply: Aug 19, 2021

Link Broken Need a Response

12 replies

Last reply: Aug 12, 2021

Is this like civ?

9 replies

Last reply: Jun 22, 2021

is this like civ6

1 replies

Last reply: Apr 10, 2021

you wanna play the game?

2 replies

Last reply: Apr 10, 2021

How to level up my castle to 17 quickly

4 replies

Last reply: Mar 22, 2021

how to pass level 20

2 replies

Last reply: Mar 17, 2021

COC or ROC?

8 replies

Last reply: Sep 6, 2020

