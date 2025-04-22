Ragnarok Online Prime is a multiplayer online game (MMORPG) created by Gravity Corp. The refreshed version of Ragnarok Online takes players to a magical world inspired by Nordic mythology.

In Ragnarok Online, players can choose from a variety of character classes, with each class offering unique skills and strategies. The game offers an extensive social system that allows players to create alliances, participate in guild battles and interact in the virtual world, and an extensive crafting system that allows players to create and trade their own items. Renovated unique anime-style graphics and a rich, adventurous game environment will keep you engaged for hours!

Don't wait and play Ragnarok Online Prime today!