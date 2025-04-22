Pirate Storm is an action packed browser game, that takes place on a sea full of islands to explore. The player embodies a pirate, whose task is to travel across the endless waters and to depart on a treasure hunt! Getting rich is an important aspect of this game. The player earns money by fighting monsters and other players on their ships. The possibilities are numerous; the treasure can be hidden on the seabed, so you should find a diving gear! Through the valuables the player has acquired, he can make trades with other people – and the trades are a relevant part of the whole game play. So it is worth to visit the harbors, where it is possible to become friends with other pirates and thus, to join a brotherhood! It is quite useful and makes our game greatly easier. Gaining higher and higher levels and loots allows us to upgrade our ship, which will not only be easily distinguished from others, but will also be vastly enhanced! The world featured in Pirate Storm is thus extremely expanded and addicting. This game should satisfy lots of multiplayer games fans.