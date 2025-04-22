Oblivia: The lost city

btitomor
Gem14
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem504
btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
btitomor
btitomor
Gem7
creator evan
creator evan
Gem121
葉航
葉航
Gem7
葉航
葉航
Gem105
Rune Goor
Rune Goor
Gem8
葉航
葉航
Gem10
葉航
葉航
Gem112
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem52
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Gem64
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
Rain

Gem17

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Oblivia: The lost city

Oblivia: The lost city

Oblivia: The lost city

Information

Oblivia: The lost city is a new MMORPG online browser game that we can play in every platform, without being obligated to download anything. 

Before starting our adventure, we should choose the gender of our principal hero, who can be a female or a man. In this new game: Oblivion: The lost city, we enter into the dangerous city of Oblivia, the dark and decadent urban site in ruins, where we will need to fight with the innumerable enemies in order to advance in the game.

You can expect the excellent graphics and the cyber-punk and post-apocaliptic aesthetics, followed by the soft and relaxing background music that will enhance your game experience.

Don't hesitate and start playing this game right now!

Recent Forum Posts

Hints for completing the tasks of "Oblivia: The Lost City"

32 replies

Last reply: Apr 16, 2021

Unfriendly Users

3 replies

Last reply: Feb 19, 2020

Very hectic from the start

7 replies

Last reply: Dec 25, 2019

