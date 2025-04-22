Information

Oblivia: The lost city is a new MMORPG online browser game that we can play in every platform, without being obligated to download anything.



Before starting our adventure, we should choose the gender of our principal hero, who can be a female or a man. In this new game: Oblivion: The lost city, we enter into the dangerous city of Oblivia, the dark and decadent urban site in ruins, where we will need to fight with the innumerable enemies in order to advance in the game.



You can expect the excellent graphics and the cyber-punk and post-apocaliptic aesthetics, followed by the soft and relaxing background music that will enhance your game experience.



Don't hesitate and start playing this game right now!

