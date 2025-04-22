Neverland Tales is a free, cute puzzle game for iOS phones.

Check what is hidden in the mysterious corners of the world of Neverland Tales, inhabited by pretty and sweet animals. Make friends with them and set out on an amazing adventure together. Match 3 or more blocks of the same type together to create an explosion and clear the board. Make combinations that will allow you to blast as much blocks as possible and move on to the next level. Solve numerous puzzles and have a great time exploring a new, colorful world.

Don't wait any longer and play Neverland Tales now!