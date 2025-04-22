Nemexia is an online real time strategy game. You can choose a race, and there are 3 of them, and move our planet towards universal dominion. The tutorial and the prompter will help to deal with the initial stage of development and the basics of intelligence and battles, will help to make an idea of ​​what resources are important and what are needed. They are again 3 - metal, gas and energy. For those who love online strategy, everything should be pretty familiar. At the final stage, we build a shipyard and start playing. Of course, the attacks in the self-help manual should also be expelled, but it will be de facto just imitations in order to understand and master the basics of military operations, so go for it!