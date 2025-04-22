Mystic Mansion is a free, mobile match-3 game created by the Japanese studio Fundoshi Parade K.K.

You get an invitation to the mysterious residence of a cat named Meowlin, where the manager Purrcy is waiting for you. Your task is to clean the mansion and make it beautiful again! Strange, right? But there's no time to lose - get to work! Match three or more patterns of the same color and shape to clear the board. For your hard work, you will receive stars that you can use when restoring your mansion. Discover what secrets this place hides and bring back its former glory!

Play Mystic Mansion today absolutely for free!