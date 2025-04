My Gym: Fitness Studio Manager is a free, mobile simulation game developed by Tatem Games Inc. studio.





Create your own gym and take over the fitness market. Invest in new exercise machines that will attract customers, decorate training rooms and take part in sports competitions. Manage clients and professional sports teams and help them train. Win competitions and prove that your gym is the best in town!





