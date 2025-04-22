My Free Zoo is a very popular browser game which has already earned its recognition not only among children, but also among adults. The key to this game is the combination of the ZOO simulation with the possibility to move your brain and to take control over the ZOO created by you. The player has to show not only cleverness and consideration, thanks to what he can use the funds adequately, but also creativity that is extremely necessary in order to make the ZOO look neat and tidy. While you move to the higher levels, you receive more features that will help to make your ZOO more popular. You may focus on the image of the ZOO, but you cannot forget to take care of satisfaction of the visitors. You can provide some attractions, like various gift shops, food truck and ensure that the visitors will have the access to all the public service like the trash bins (that have to be emptied systematically!). My Free Zoo is a strategy game that certainly develops imagination and creativity. Become a zoo director who starts from scratch, gets rich and expand his Zoo. Make your Zoo become the best in the world!

