My Free Zoo

sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Facundo Marquez
Facundo Marquez
Gem140
John Stormss
John Stormss
Gem142
Mathias Polania
Mathias Polania
Gem35
Димон
Димон
Gem28
Facundo Marquez
Facundo Marquez
Gem17
Rain

Gem3

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconWiktoria Karwowska: hai
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

My Free Zoo

My Free Zoo

My Free Zoo

Information

My Free Zoo is a very popular browser game which has already earned its recognition not only among children, but also among adults. The key to this game is the combination of the ZOO simulation with the possibility to move your brain and to take control over the ZOO created by you. The player has to show not only cleverness and consideration, thanks to what he can use the funds adequately, but also creativity that is extremely necessary in order to make the ZOO look neat and tidy. While you move to the higher levels, you receive more features that will help to make your ZOO more popular. You may focus on the image of the ZOO, but you cannot forget to take care of satisfaction of the visitors. You can provide some attractions, like various gift shops, food truck and ensure that the visitors will have the access to all the public service like the trash bins (that have to be emptied systematically!). My Free Zoo is a strategy game that certainly develops imagination and creativity. Become a zoo director who starts from scratch, gets rich and expand his Zoo. Make your Zoo become the best in the world!

Recent Forum Posts

Zoo vs Farm

6 replies

Last reply: Jan 25, 2023

Dont play.

37 replies

Last reply: Dec 22, 2021

whats this game ? 0.0

1 replies

Last reply: Aug 15, 2021

What do you think of MY FREE ZOO?

9 replies

Last reply: May 8, 2021

Favourite Animal

11 replies

Last reply: May 4, 2021

what is wrong with the game?

7 replies

Last reply: Apr 11, 2021

DOnt play this game

6 replies

Last reply: Mar 21, 2021

Why does everyone hate this game?

9 replies

Last reply: Mar 13, 2021

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming ExperienceBloxdom.com Review 2025 - Earn Crypto with Case Battles & BananaBuxDragon Age Veilguard - Guarding the Fantasy Realm of ThedasCall of Duty Black Ops 6 - Go rogue with the newest CoDView More

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy