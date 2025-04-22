Million Lords is a free, mobile strategy game developed by Million Victories studio.

Begin your conquest of medieval lands as a new Lord who has created his own little nation and wants to develop it into a true empire! Collect resources, recruit knights and form alliances with other players to increase your strength and build your reputation. Make tactical decisions that will make it easier for your army to win battles. Wage wars to constantly develop your skills and experience, and one day you will conquer the whole world!

