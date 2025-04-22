What would you do if some small little creature asked for your help? I don't think you would be able to refuse it. The problem is that the soul of this little dragon was petrified in statues and now it needs a little help to come back to life.



Your first task will be to drag all three statues next to each other. Merge them with a simple movement and let the dragon free. From this point it will be your guide to this mystic world that in the past was a flourishing valley of Dragons. But then, suddenly the terrifying Zumblins invaded this peaceful land and destroyed the species of dragons. Now, the only solution is to use the magic power and try to find the dragon eggs.



Drag various items to bring all the elements together, including trees, treasures and living creatures.



You will witness a wonderful transformation of dragons' eggs! Don't miss it and join right now the game Merge Dragons!