Information

Mad King - browser MMORPG, which is significantly different from the predominant majority of similar projects of this genre, ranging from a variety of classes and ending with many features of the gameplay. This time the storyline of the game is built around one of the mythical characters - the Monkey King. The main character of the game has to find the shortest way to this legendary monster. And, of course, this path will not be easy. The graphics in Mad King deserve attention, as we will see excellent rivers of fire, various castles, tall mountains, and opponents are also not far behind in this regard, besides the fact that they store a lot of useful things and gold. At the very beginning, you need to choose one from three classes - Punisher, Siren or Sentinel, with which we will play later, mastering the elemental force and other aspects of this exciting online game. Among other features, you can highlight the ability to have wings that give a bonus to the passive skills of the hero and tame the mount. Our assistant will accompany and help in every way at any time. As you gain experience, the mount will change externally and become stronger.

