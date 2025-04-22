League of Legends is the game that doesn’t have to be introduced to anyone. This MMO giant is, for now, one of the most popular games, if not THE most popular online game. Everything is based on the MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) model, being a subgenre of real-time strategy games. Besides, the term itself has been created by the Riot Games Company, specifically for LoL. League of Legends has several different game modes, in which we’re playing as champions with unique abilities. We can choose among a whole range of characters. Each one of them does have a story-extended biography. Perhaps League of Legends itself has as many opponents as supporters, but we have to admit one thing – it is extremely addictive in every aspect.