Last Day on Earth: Survival is a free strategy game for mobile phones in which you enter the post-apocalyptic world as one of the few survivors.

The situation is happening in 2027, where an unknown infection spread throughout the world and almost exterminated humanity. Unfortunately, this is not the end, because the dead began to come alive as monstrous zombies that are waiting for you on every corner. Fortunately, you have the weapon and the will to survive that keeps you alive. Shoot enemies, collect supplies, create new weapons and don't get beat!

Survive as long as possible in the game Last Day on Earth: Survival today!