Prepare yourself for a real roller-coaster ride with Kritika, the super-action-packed MMO which is coming to us from the far east!

Break through hordes of enemies alone or with friends, fighting them with huge blades and powerful ranged weapons and all that with spectacular effects and acrobatic moves! Choose among 4 different classes - a Warrior, a Reaper, a Gunmage and a Rogue, each of them giving you lots of fun and ultra-satisfying combos! You don't need to think about anything, as your enemies won't even think for a second about the value of your life.



Customize your look with lots of cool stuff you'll receive during your brawls and make them much more mightful with new gear, level up and choose a subclass which will suit your expectations. And all of this totally for FREE along with cool, vivid graphics and adrenaline-packed music.

Don't wait any longer, just join Kritika!