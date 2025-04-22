Kingdom under Fire II

Kingdom Under Fire 2 is a unique game developed by the Korean company Blueside, in which developers managed to combine three game genres at once, namely MMORGP, action and strategy. In this game, we will most of all participate in the epic battles, and since the game is built in the style of fantasy, not only people will meet in battles, but also huge ogres, flying eagles, scorpion monsters and giants. Players who have had experience with a game like Warhammer: Total War will quickly feel at home. At the beginning of the game you need to create a character by choosing one of three classes: Shooter, Warrior Magician, Berserker. In addition, each has its own unique race, and with it a related appearance, for example, the shooter is a man, the warrior mage is an elf, and the berserker is a hellish creature. Then you can change the appearance by adjusting the hairstyle, facial features and other parameters. Armor can be chosen, but they do not affect health and armor, they only give a visual difference.