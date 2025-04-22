Infinite Lagrange is a free, mobile strategy game developed by Netease Games Global studio.

There is a small city in a huge galaxy that you must manage. Collect resources for expansion and survival, build new buildings, trade and expand your territory to ensure your inhabitants live in dignity. Develop your troops, build spaceships and modify weapons, thanks to which you will be able to not only attack but also defend yourself. Enjoy realistic space combat that will keep you entertained and rewarding. Join players from all over the world and conquer the galaxy together.

Wait no more and play Infinite Lagrange today!