Infestation: The New Z is a free game from the very popular Battle Royale genre, in which many players struggle with each other on a small map, and only one can win!





Besides the Battle Royale, Infestation: The New Z has many other game modes. Survival mode, in which alone or with your friends you must survive in a huge open world. On your way you can meet other players or zombies, so be ready for a fierce battle! The Open World game mode gives us the choice between bigger maps or smaller ones, which make the game faster. All items are easily accessible and players are close to each other, so you have to smart and fast to be the winner!





Do not wait any longer and play Infestation: The New Z today!