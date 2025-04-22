Icarus Online or Riders of Icarus - as it is called in other regions - this is the MMORPG based on the CryEngine 3 game engine from the Korean company Wemade developed in 2014. There are 6 classes of riders: guardian, berserk, assassin, mage, priest and archer, where the character editor allows you to create a unique and detailed avatar .. In this game you can find a huge world, PvP, air battles, craft, rating duels and arena, hundreds of tamed pets who have the possibility of improving the characteristics, huge bosses, PvE, dozens of unique dungeons with 3 modes of passage and 5 levels of difficulty. Do not wait and get closer to the unique world full of beautiful graphics and epic music, which is just waiting for a hero like you!