In this game you will lead an army of fearless heroes, monsters, fairies and mighty creatures to destroy your enemies. This game will take you to the Dominion, which was attacked you have to save it. Cities lie in ruins, and only heroes with unique abilities can save humanity and all other races. Create and train heroes, develop their talents and command them in battles. Destroy the enemy army and defend your base. Receive rewards and acquire the necessary improvements for the characters. The graphics and music here are very colorful and should be enjoyed by everyone, besides the game has amazing effects of our heroes' attacks! So, don't wait, destroy all enemies and save the world!