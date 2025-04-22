Gold Tower Defence

Gold Tower Defense is an exciting tower defense game in which players must defend their gold against a constant wave of enemies.

You take on the role of a commander, building and upgrading defense towers to effectively repel enemy attacks, and your task is to strategically place a variety of defense towers, each with unique skills and abilities. You must carefully plan your defense, adapting it to the different types of opponents that are trying to capture your gold. Develop your towers, gain experience points and unlock new skills to become an invincible defender.

Play Gold Tower Defense today!