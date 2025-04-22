Generals: Art of War is a MMORTS real time military strategy created by Apex Point. You will find a huge selection of buildings and locations for research, various types of troops and battles! The gameplay will be divided into two parts: the development of the base and military action. Expanding your sphere of influence, you will have to fight with other alliances, which will lead to the need to build up military force, improve buildings and upgrade their performance.Do not forget at the same time to increase the amount of resources that can be obtained in battles with opponents, taking away their supplies. If you like to play MMORTS in real time, it means that you will definitely love the strategy Generals: Art of War. Join the ranks of the gallant Generals and begin to develop your military empire!