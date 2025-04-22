Experience a whole new adventure in Final Fantasy XIV, another part of the epic series created by Square Enix, which is still very popular among the players. Unlike other games of the Final Fantasy series, this one is a MMORPG, so it is a completely different approach to the subject.



Play as a hero from one of six available races: Elezen, Hyur, Lalafell, Miqo'te, Roegadyn, Au Ra; each different from an other, each having their own unique stats, abilities and look! Live a completely new story on Hydaelyn and save the Eoarzea continent after it endured a tremendous disaster triggered by an evil and ancient creature known as Bahamut. As a blessed of source of all life - the Mothercrystal, you have to save this world of the Darkness. Pretty common, isn't it? However, this game may offer you much more.



Participate in various dungeons, instances and choose the class you're interested in. There are 9 classes: you can become a disciple of war (Marauder, Gladiator, Pugilist, Lancer, Archter and Rogue) or a disciple of magic (Conjurer, Thamaturge, Arcanist), so you can choose the one which corresponds the most to the way you play. You may also want to benefit from an expanded crafting system with 11 professions such as Blacksmith, Armorer, Alchemist, Fisher or Miner.



Fight with friends against epic, primal creatures and celebrate your victory in your householding! Communicate and socialize with a huge amount of players, dress up as you want to show to the others the true style in the realm! You can also show them you are the mightest warrior of this world, by beating them in PvP combats. The possibilities to spend your time are many and if you're a real fan of the Final Fantasy series, you may want to try it out!

The beautiful graphics and nostalgic music are representing the true cherry on top. You will certainly often find yourself admiring those marvelous landscapes.



Do not hesitate any longer, dive into the epic story of Final Fantasy XIV now!

