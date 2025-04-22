Eudemons is a free MMORPG game set in a mythical world full of magic and mysterious creatures.

Choose one from seven classes available: Mage, Warrior, Necromancer, Paladin, Vampire, Shadow Knight or Ranger and start your adventure in the world of Eudemons. Kill the monsters you meet on your way and gain as much experience as possible, collect and upgrade your equipment to become invincible. Travel alone or find companions that will make the game even easier and more enjoyable. Follow the fate of your world, take part in events prepared by the game's creators and develop your character the best you can!

